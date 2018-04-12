Crews Battle Wildfires Across Oklahoma

Quantcast

By Dowe Quick
    Oklahoma Forestry Services officials are warning of an extreme fire danger in much of the state.
    Crews battled wildfires Thursday in Cleveland, Dewey, Lincoln, Logan and Oklahoma Counties.
    Fire staff officer Drew Daily says warm temperatures and low humidity are expected to create very strong burning conditions again on Friday.
    Forestry services firefighters have been positioned in Woodward and Weatherford for potential deployment to any fires in the region.
     The U.S. Forest Service has also provided aircraft and the Oklahoma National Guard has helicopters on standby in central Oklahoma to help fight fires as needed.
    Burn bans issued by the governor or by county officials are in place in the western third of Oklahoma and in the Panhandle.

    
 

