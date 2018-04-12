Missouri Bill Would Lower Corporate Tax Rate

Laura and her colleagues from Quapaw Public Schools gather before an evening of picketing. Some of the same educators she has been banding together with throughout the walkout. "We went multiple days, and every day was energizing, it was positive, we were excited" says Laura Heffley, the librarian at Quapaw Elementary School. The group began their three and a half hour drive to the capitol around 5:30 every morning and wouldn't get back until around 10 at night &quo...

