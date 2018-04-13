Proposed Missouri Amendment Would Ban Lobbyist Gifts

Missouri voters might get to to vote on a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would ban lobbyist gifts to lawmakers.

The Missouri Senate has approved the measure in a 20-12 vote. If the amendment is approved by the House, it will go to voters

Under the proposal, lobbyists and the organizations they work for would be banned from giving any item of value to lawmakers, their staff or family. Proponents say the gift ban would help stop potential corruption.

The measure would also change legislative term limits to allow lawmakers to serve more time in one chamber. Lawmakers would also be able to serve up to 16 years in the House or Senate, instead of eight in each. The measure would reset the clock for current lawmakers approaching term limits.



