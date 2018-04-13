Authorities Capture 1981 Oklahoma Prison Escapee

Investigators say a woman's obituary helped federal agents capture her fugitive son more than 36 years after he escaped from an Oklahoma prison.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 58-year-old Stephen Michael Paris was arrested without incident Thursday at an office in Houston where he worked under a pseudonym.

Paris escaped from the Jess Dunn Correctional Center in Muskogee Oklahoma in October 1981 after serving just more than a year-and-a-half of a 9-year sentence on drug and other convictions.

He had been featured on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections' "Most Wanted" list.

The U.S. Marshals Service says investigators tracked him down in Texas after a newspaper obituary for his mother listed a son in Houston named Stephen Michael Chavez.

Marshals say arrested him without incident. Authorities say fingerprints confirmed his identity.

