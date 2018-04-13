Kansas Law Increases Penalty For "Swatting"

Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer has signed legislation that will increase the penalties for making hoax emergency calls when they lead to injuries or deaths.

Legislators passed the bill in response to the fatal shooting of an unarmed 28-year-old Wichita man by a police officer in December.

Andrew Finch was shot after police responded to a California man's hoax call about a killing and kidnapping at Finch's home.

The shooting drew national attention to a practice called "swatting," in which a person makes up a false report to get responders to descend on an address.

Colyer announced Thursday that he signed the measure to send a message that "swatting" is unacceptable.

The new law takes effect July 1 and calls for a presumed sentence of more than 12 years in prison for a first conviction when a hoax causes someone's death. The toughest prison sentence now is nine months.



