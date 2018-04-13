Missouri House Democrats Want Immediate Impeachment Process of Gov. Greitens

(AP) Missouri House Democrats say they want to begin the process of impeaching Gov. Eric Greitens immediately instead of waiting until the end of the Legislature's annual session.



Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty on Friday said Democrats will consider supporting a special session only if an investigative committee weighing impeachment begins work now and runs out of time.



Republican House Speaker Todd Richardson has said he wants lawmakers to reconvene after the regular session's May 18 end to consider whether to impeach Greitens. The governor faces mounting calls for his resignation following allegations that he slapped, grabbed and shoved a woman with whom he had an extramarital affair in 2015, before his election.



Greitens has said he'll continue to serve and that allegations of violence or sexual assault are false.

