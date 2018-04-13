Frontenac Man Charged With Theft and Possession

The Crawford County Prosecutor's Office files charges against a Frontenac man.

On April 4th, Crawford County Sheriff Deputies were called out to the Cherokee Little League Baseball Park in Cherokee, Kansas for a burglary and theft. Staff told authorities that someone forced entry into a storage building and that about 300 feet of copper wire was stolen.

During the investigation, Deputies determined that a person had taken the wire and sold it to Advantage Metals, a recycling/scrap center in Cherokee County. Deputies got a search warrant for the home of 47-year-old Richard Todd Lee. On April 9th, Deputies along with Frontenac Police searched his home. Authorities didn't find anymore stolen wire, but they did find marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested Lee and took him to the Crawford County Jail. The Prosecutor's Office has charged him with burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.