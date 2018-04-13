Quantcast

Frontenac Man Charged With Theft and Possession - KOAM TV 7

Frontenac Man Charged With Theft and Possession

Updated:

The Crawford County Prosecutor's Office files charges against a Frontenac man.

On April 4th, Crawford County Sheriff Deputies were called out to the Cherokee Little League Baseball Park in Cherokee, Kansas for a burglary and theft. Staff told authorities that someone forced entry into a storage building and that about 300 feet of copper wire was stolen.

During the investigation, Deputies determined that a person had taken the wire and sold it to Advantage Metals, a recycling/scrap center in Cherokee County. Deputies got a search warrant for the home of 47-year-old Richard Todd Lee. On April 9th, Deputies along with Frontenac Police searched his home. Authorities didn't find anymore stolen wire, but they did find marijuana, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities arrested Lee and took him to the Crawford County Jail. The Prosecutor's Office has charged him with burglary, theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation is ongoing.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Frontenac Man Charged With Theft and Possession

    Frontenac Man Charged With Theft and Possession

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:41:23 GMT

    The Crawford County Prosecutor's Office files charges against a Frontenac man. On April 4th, Crawford County Sheriff Deputies were called out to the Cherokee Little League Baseball Park in Cherokee, Kansas for a burglary and theft. Staff told authorities that someone forced entry into a storage building and that about 300 feet of copper wire was stolen. During the investigation, Deputies determined that a person had taken the wire and sold it to Advantage Metals, a recycling/scr...

    More >>

    The Crawford County Prosecutor's Office files charges against a Frontenac man. On April 4th, Crawford County Sheriff Deputies were called out to the Cherokee Little League Baseball Park in Cherokee, Kansas for a burglary and theft. Staff told authorities that someone forced entry into a storage building and that about 300 feet of copper wire was stolen. During the investigation, Deputies determined that a person had taken the wire and sold it to Advantage Metals, a recycling/scr...

    More >>

  • As the Oklahoma teacher walkout ends, Quapaw Public Schools educators reflect on their time at the Capitol

    As the Oklahoma teacher walkout ends, Quapaw Public Schools educators reflect on their time at the Capitol

    Thursday, April 12 2018 9:41 PM EDT2018-04-13 01:41:15 GMT
    Laura and her colleagues from Quapaw Public Schools gather before an evening of picketing. Some of the same educators she has been banding together with throughout the walkout. "We went multiple days, and every day was energizing, it was positive, we were excited" says Laura Heffley, the librarian at Quapaw Elementary School. The group began their three and a half hour drive to the capitol around 5:30 every morning and wouldn't get back until around 10 at night &quo...More >>
    Laura and her colleagues from Quapaw Public Schools gather before an evening of picketing. Some of the same educators she has been banding together with throughout the walkout. "We went multiple days, and every day was energizing, it was positive, we were excited" says Laura Heffley, the librarian at Quapaw Elementary School. The group began their three and a half hour drive to the capitol around 5:30 every morning and wouldn't get back until around 10 at night &quo...More >>

  • Thomas Jefferson Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Visit from International Author and Historian

    Thomas Jefferson Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Visit from International Author and Historian

    Thursday, April 12 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-12 22:35:51 GMT

    History is a subject some students might consider boring  but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be. 

    More >>

    History is a subject some students might consider boring  but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.