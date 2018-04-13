The Pittsburg/Frontenac City Wide Garage Sale - April 13-15

The Pittsburg/Frontenac City Wide Garage Sale is this weekend. It's one of two annual sales events organized by The Morning Sun.
GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...More >>
The Crawford County Prosecutor's Office files charges against a Frontenac man. On April 4th, Crawford County Sheriff Deputies were called out to the Cherokee Little League Baseball Park in Cherokee, Kansas for a burglary and theft. Staff told authorities that someone forced entry into a storage building and that about 300 feet of copper wire was stolen. During the investigation, Deputies determined that a person had taken the wire and sold it to Advantage Metals, a recycling/scr...More >>
History is a subject some students might consider boring but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be.More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
Elsmore Ruritan Club annual chili/soup supper will be Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Elsmore Community Building. Chili, soups, cornbread, crackers, cake and a drink will be served for a freewill donation.More >>
Opening of Pittsburg Farmers' Market - April 14 Saturday, April 14 at 8 AM - 12 PM Pittsburg Farmers' Market 119 E 11th St, Pittsburg, Kansas 66762 https://www.facebook.com/events/576014012748998/More >>
