Weather Links To Help Keep You Updated - KOAM TV 7

Weather Links To Help Keep You Updated

Updated:

Download the KOAM/FOX 14 Skywatch WX App.  Click here for details. The app has the latest conditions, live radar and more.

Sky Watch Weather Page - includes radar, weather blog and videos

Sign up for Weather Emails - Click here and go to the Current Conditions Tab.

Weather Call - The WeatherCall system continuously monitors the National Weather Service's NOAA weatherwire. When a severe weather warnign includes your location, you'll get a phone call. You can also get the warning by email.

  • Latest: Greitens Hearing

    Latest: Greitens Hearing

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:08:00 GMT

    GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...

  • Weather Links To Help Keep You Updated

    Weather Links To Help Keep You Updated

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:02:44 GMT

    Our SkyWatch Weather Team offers a weather app, weather call, email and more.

  • Frontenac Man Charged With Theft and Possession

    Frontenac Man Charged With Theft and Possession

    Friday, April 13 2018 12:41 PM EDT2018-04-13 16:41:23 GMT

    The Crawford County Prosecutor's Office files charges against a Frontenac man. On April 4th, Crawford County Sheriff Deputies were called out to the Cherokee Little League Baseball Park in Cherokee, Kansas for a burglary and theft. Staff told authorities that someone forced entry into a storage building and that about 300 feet of copper wire was stolen. During the investigation, Deputies determined that a person had taken the wire and sold it to Advantage Metals, a recycling/scr...

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

