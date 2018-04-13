Fort Scott Goes Live With Text-to-911

The Fort Scott, Kansas Emergency Dispatch now has the capability to receive text-to-911.

Next Generation 9-1-1, or NG9-1-1, is part of an initiative to update the 9-1-1 service infrastructure in the United States and Canada to improve public emergency communication services in this wireless mobile society.

Text-to-911 allows you to send SMS text messages to your local 911 call center during an emergency. Officials say text-to-911 should ONLY be used in an emergency and in circumstances when you cannot safely call 911.

The Fort Scott Police Department has released some Do's and Don'ts:

Enter the number "911" in the "To" field (do not enter with dashes).

Provide your address or location and type of help you need-police, fire, or medical.

Push the send button.

Be prepared to answer questions and follow instruction from the 911 call taker

Text in simple words; do not use abbreviations, slang or emoji's.

Keep text message brief and concise.

Once you have initiated a text-to-911 conversation, do not delete the message or turn off your phone until the dispatcher tells you it is ok.

Call centers can only receive and reply to text 911 calls and cannot initiate a text message conversation without the caller texting 911 first.

Use English if possible. Translation services are not available for text messages to 911.

Do NOT text and drive!

911 text messages can take longer to receive, may be delivered out of order, or may not be received at all.

Text-to-911 is not available if you are in a "roaming" situation.

A text or data plan is required to place a text message to 911.

Text-to-911 Service is available for members of the deaf, deafened, hard of hearing, speech impaired, & nonverbal aphonic communities.