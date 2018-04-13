Severe Weather Preparation Tips

These Neosho kids seem to be having a blast in their gymnasium, the same site that could be a life saver during severe weather.

Principal Lee Woodward from South Elementary School makes sure the facility is up to FEMA's standard year round, but explains the importance of checking up on the facility this time of year.

"We have a official document for our FEMA community safe room. That we can review, we can touch base and make sure everybody's phone numbers are up to date and touch base with all the people that are involved in the process, and it's just a really great time to review the procedure"

Their gym can withstand wind speeds of 250 miles an hour and can fit the entire school population of both students and staff, along with others from the community.

"There is a list that is provided by FEMA for all the recommended things that go in there. And to be a FEMA rated facility, you have to meet all the requirements. So we do have an area in there with all the emergency supplies that are necessary."

They're required to have supplies like a first aid kit, water, flashlight and weather radios, which is similar to what the Newton County Emergency Management team recommends. Along with cleaning out the inside of your own tornado shelter, Greg Hickman recommends maintaining your yard around your home.

"Check the areas around your residence. In this part of the country, we have a lot of dead trees from droughts in 2012. We've got a lot of insect damaged trees. Make sure that those trees have been removed or trimmed so the dead limbs don't fall. Ad create bigger problems"

And even if you equip your storm shelter as well as south elementary school, Greg recommends registering your storm shelter with your local emergency agency, so they know where they can find you if you are ever trapped.

He says you should stay home if you can during flash flooding and checking in on your neighbors during severe weather.