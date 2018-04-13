Quantcast

Flame of Hope includes southeast Kansas law enforcement officials

By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
PITTSBURG, KS - Officers from eight law enforcement agencies in Southeast Kansas will carry the Special Olympics Kansas Flame of Hope April 19, from the Pittsburg Police Department to the Plaster Center on the Pittsburg State University Campus.

The 2-mile run will signify the beginning of a 1,600 mile journey for the Flame of Hope across Kansas as part of the ceremonial 2018 Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR) for Special Olympics Kansas.

"For more than 30 years, the Law Enforcement Torch Run has been an integral part of the Special Olympics Movement," Special Olympics Kansas President/CEO John Lair said. "What started right here in Kansas has become an annual tradition all around the world."

Torch Runs are held in Kansas leading up to the annual summer games in Wichita. Law enforcement officers raise money for Special Olympics Kansas throughout the year by participating in these runs as well as events like Polar Plunges, Tip-A-Cop and Cover the Cruiser.

In 2017 more than 1,300 officers took part in more than 30 runs throughout the state. In total. Kansas LETR participants raised more than $500,000 for Special Olympics Kansas in 2017.

Officers participating in the 2018 run in Pittsburg are from the Pittsburg Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Department, Labette County Sheriff's Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Department, Kansas Bureau of Investigations, Pittsburg State University Police Department, Galena Police Department and Kansas Highway Patrol.

The run will begin at 8 a.m. at the Pittsburg Police Department and continue along the following route: Leaving PPD North on Pine Street to 4th Street. Right (east) turn 1 block to Broadway. Right turn (South) on Broadway for 1Mile to Quincy Street. Left (east) turn on Quincy. Quincy street east to Joplin turn right (south) and run to Williams Street on PSU campus turn left (east) and run through Brown lot on PSU to the Plaster Center.

The conclusion of this leg of the run will also signify the beginning of the Special Olympics Kansas Southeast Region Spring Games. The torch will then travel to Dodge City for the next leg on April 28.

