Quantcast

Governor Colyer: website to find Kansans owing child support is - KOAM TV 7

Governor Colyer: website to find Kansans owing child support is working

Governor Colyer: website to find Kansans owing child support is working

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Kansas Gov. Jeff Colyer says a website created to find and shame people who owe child support is getting heavy use and has already found one person.

Colyer said Thursday the website had nearly 45,000 visits in the first 24 hours after it became operational. He says one of the 10 people identified on the site has already been found. The governor says the man owes more than $56,000 in child support and the state was able to get an order garnishing his wages.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports the Kansas Child Support Evaders site was announced Wednesday. Hosted by the Kansas Department for Children and Families, it shows people who owe more than $5,000 in late support, and allows people to submit anonymous tips about the person's whereabouts.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Severe Weather Preparation Tips

    Severe Weather Preparation Tips

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:11:22 GMT
    These Neosho kids seem to be having a blast in their gymnasium, the same site that could be a life saver during severe weather. Principal Lee Woodward from South Elementary School makes sure the facility is up to FEMA's standard year round, but explains the importance of checking up on the facility this time of year. "We have a official document for our FEMA community safe room. That we can review, we can touch base and make sure everybody's phone numbers are up to da...More >>
    These Neosho kids seem to be having a blast in their gymnasium, the same site that could be a life saver during severe weather. Principal Lee Woodward from South Elementary School makes sure the facility is up to FEMA's standard year round, but explains the importance of checking up on the facility this time of year. "We have a official document for our FEMA community safe room. That we can review, we can touch base and make sure everybody's phone numbers are up to da...More >>

  • Latest: Greitens Hearing

    Latest: Greitens Hearing

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:08:00 GMT

    GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...

    More >>

    GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...

    More >>

  • Weather Links To Help Keep You Updated

    Weather Links To Help Keep You Updated

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:02:44 GMT

    Our SkyWatch Weather Team offers a weather app, weather call, email and more.

    More >>

    Our SkyWatch Weather Team offers a weather app, weather call, email and more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.