Quantcast

OKC Thunder play-by-play man suspended - KOAM TV 7

OKC Thunder play-by-play man suspended

OKC Thunder play-by-play man suspended

Updated:
By Mike Olmstead, FOX 14 News Anchor & Executive Producer
Connect

From Associated Press -

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Thunder television play-by-play man Brian Davis has been suspended for Game 1 of the playoff series against Utah on Sunday for a comment he made about star Russell Westbrook during Oklahoma City's regular-season finale against Memphis.

Davis said Westbrook was "out of his cotton-pickin' mind." The comment came after the Oklahoma City guard made an assist in Wednesday's game on his way to setting an NBA record for averaging a triple-double in multiple seasons.

Cotton picking was the primary responsibility for black slaves in the South, so the term can be offensive when used by a white person to describe a black person. Many took to social media to complain about Davis' choice of words. Davis is white and Westbrook is black.

The Thunder say the comment was inappropriate and Davis has apologized.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Severe Weather Preparation Tips

    Severe Weather Preparation Tips

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:11:22 GMT
    These Neosho kids seem to be having a blast in their gymnasium, the same site that could be a life saver during severe weather. Principal Lee Woodward from South Elementary School makes sure the facility is up to FEMA's standard year round, but explains the importance of checking up on the facility this time of year. "We have a official document for our FEMA community safe room. That we can review, we can touch base and make sure everybody's phone numbers are up to da...More >>
    These Neosho kids seem to be having a blast in their gymnasium, the same site that could be a life saver during severe weather. Principal Lee Woodward from South Elementary School makes sure the facility is up to FEMA's standard year round, but explains the importance of checking up on the facility this time of year. "We have a official document for our FEMA community safe room. That we can review, we can touch base and make sure everybody's phone numbers are up to da...More >>

  • Latest: Greitens Hearing

    Latest: Greitens Hearing

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:08:00 GMT

    GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...

    More >>

    GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...

    More >>

  • Weather Links To Help Keep You Updated

    Weather Links To Help Keep You Updated

    Friday, April 13 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-04-13 21:02:44 GMT

    Our SkyWatch Weather Team offers a weather app, weather call, email and more.

    More >>

    Our SkyWatch Weather Team offers a weather app, weather call, email and more.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.