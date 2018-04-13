Oklahoma Lawmaker Resigns As Chaplain Program Coordinator

A Republican Oklahoma lawmaker who faced criticism from interfaith leaders for his handling of the state House's visiting chaplain program says he is stepping down as the program's coordinator.
Representative Chuck Strohm of Jenks denied a House member's request for a local Muslim imam to serve as the visiting minister in the House. Strohm then changed the rules of the program to allow only ministers from a member's "own place of worship." Some House members said that denied non-Christians an opportunity to participate.
Interfaith leaders chided Strohm for his handling of the matter.
In a statement Friday. Strohm said that, effective immediately, he is no longer serving as program coordinator.
House Speaker Charles McCall said he planned to change how the program was operated.
