Fugitive Friday in Cherokee County

"Last Friday we posted a subject and by noon on Saturday, we had received numerous tips. He was located and taken into custody," said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

For about a year now, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been using social media and help from the public to catch crooks! Fugitive Friday has become a weekly tradition on the sheriff's office Facebook page and Twitter account, with mugshots of local criminals being posted, and the public providing tips.

"They all generally have felony warrants based out of Cherokee County. We try to use suspects that have strong ties to Cherokee County so that they're more likely to be located," said Sheriff Groves.

The online initiative has stuck around because it's working.

"I don't have an exact number as far as apprehensions as a result of Fugitive Friday, but I would guess it is possibly 7 or 8 out of 10," said Sheriff Groves.

And that high success rate is something many Cherokee County residents are happy about.

"As a mom, it's fantastic. You know, we talk to our kids a lot about how the police are our friends, and we want to do what we can to help them. So they are excited to look at those, and we talk about how bad guys look like good guys, and so I'm thankful that they can get those tips out there, and those criminals off the street," said Cherokee County resident Rebekah Williams.

And Fugitive Friday does more than just make Cherokee County's streets safer. It's strengthening the bond between law enforcement and the people they protect.

"It's important to our office to work in cooperation with the residents, and this is just another avenue for us to let them know what we're working on, and seek their guidance and help in locating these suspects," said Sheriff Groves.