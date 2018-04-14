Pitt State Sweeps Bearcats

Lions tie season-high 18 runs in victory against the Bearcats.More >>
Gorillas complete the series sweep over Northwest MissouriMore >>
The Raiders stayed undefeated on Thursday, sweeping a pair of games from CNC rival Baxter Springs.More >>
Senior linebacker Demetrius Bernard will be a team captain for the third straight season, while senior QB John Roderique has been selected for the second time.More >>
Former Baxter Springs HS pitcher Jarret Dotson threw 6+ shutout innings in game two of the double-header.More >>
The Cardinals are now 14-2 overall.More >>
For about a year now, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been using social media and help from the public to catch crooks! Fugitive Friday has become a weekly tradition on the sheriff's office Facebook page and Twitter account.More >>
GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...More >>
The Crawford County Prosecutor's Office files charges against a Frontenac man. On April 4th, Crawford County Sheriff Deputies were called out to the Cherokee Little League Baseball Park in Cherokee, Kansas for a burglary and theft. Staff told authorities that someone forced entry into a storage building and that about 300 feet of copper wire was stolen. During the investigation, Deputies determined that a person had taken the wire and sold it to Advantage Metals, a recycling/scr...More >>
