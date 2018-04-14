Quantcast

Big Offensive Outing Gives Lions Series Opener Win over SBU - KOAM TV 7

Big Offensive Outing Gives Lions Series Opener Win over SBU

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Playing at historic Joe Becker for the first time since the 2014 season, the Lions (23-14, 11-12 MIAA) were led offensively by a host of players as everyone in the lineup had some sort of offensive statistic. Johnny Balsamo went 2-for-2 with three runs and three RBIs, walking three times, and added home run number six of the season. Denver Coffee was 3-for-3 with five runs scored and one RBI, while Mike Million went 2-for-5 with four driven in and a run scored. Easton Fortuna had three RBIs and two runs scored, while Richard Fullerton went 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

Alex Wheeler scored three runs, while Alex Phillips drove in two and scored once. Garan Stevens had an RBI, while Cory Canterbury had a run and an RBI and Danny Biggs had an RBI in his only at-bat. 

Corbin Osburn started and went five and a third, striking out five and moved his record to 4-2 on the year with the win. Logan VanWey was brilliant in relief, going one and two thirds hitless with four strikeouts. 

After SBU (13-24, 7-17 MIAA) had scored three in the top of the second, the Lions answered back with seven in the bottom half of the inning, sending 11 batters to the plate. Mike Million had the big hit in the inning with a bases-clearing double. 

SBU got another run in the top of the third, but the Lions scored three in the bottom half of the inning, highlighted by a two-run blast from Balsamo. 

The Bearcats scored another run in the fourth to make it 10-5, but the Lions answered with RBIs from Coffee and Stevens in the inning. SBU then added three more in the fifth to get with in four (12-8), but the Lions added a run in the fifth, two in the sixth and three in the seventh to force the run rule. 

The two teams will be back at it tomorrow afternoon. First pitch from Warren Turner Field is slated for 1 pm. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Fugitive Friday in Cherokee County

    Fugitive Friday in Cherokee County

    Friday, April 13 2018 10:46 PM EDT2018-04-14 02:46:25 GMT

    For about a year now, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been using social media and help from the public to catch crooks! Fugitive Friday has become a weekly tradition on the sheriff's office Facebook page and Twitter account.

    More >>

    For about a year now, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been using social media and help from the public to catch crooks! Fugitive Friday has become a weekly tradition on the sheriff's office Facebook page and Twitter account.

    More >>

  • Severe Weather Preparation Tips

    Severe Weather Preparation Tips

    Friday, April 13 2018 7:11 PM EDT2018-04-13 23:11:22 GMT
    These Neosho kids seem to be having a blast in their gymnasium, the same site that could be a life saver during severe weather. Principal Lee Woodward from South Elementary School makes sure the facility is up to FEMA's standard year round, but explains the importance of checking up on the facility this time of year. "We have a official document for our FEMA community safe room. That we can review, we can touch base and make sure everybody's phone numbers are up to da...More >>
    These Neosho kids seem to be having a blast in their gymnasium, the same site that could be a life saver during severe weather. Principal Lee Woodward from South Elementary School makes sure the facility is up to FEMA's standard year round, but explains the importance of checking up on the facility this time of year. "We have a official document for our FEMA community safe room. That we can review, we can touch base and make sure everybody's phone numbers are up to da...More >>

  • Latest: Greitens Hearing

    Latest: Greitens Hearing

    Friday, April 13 2018 4:08 PM EDT2018-04-13 20:08:00 GMT

    GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...

    More >>

    GOP senator to Trump: Ask Greitens to resign Posted: Apr 12, 2018 9:35 AM CDT Updated: Apr 12, 2018 7:04 PM CDT JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Latest on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 6:55 p.m. Missouri Republican Sen. Rob Schaaf has asked President Donald Trump to call on Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens to resign. The longtime Greitens critic wrote in a letter dated Thursday that he doesn't think Greitens will resign, no matter who asks him to step down. Several...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.