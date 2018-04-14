OSBI Aiding Ottawa County Sheriff's Office in Possible Homicide Investigation in Peoria

Northeast Oklahoma agencies investigate a possible homicide after a man is found covered in blood.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office asked for help in the case from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.

Deputies were called to a home at 43 East 1st in Peoria, Oklahoma Friday around 5:00pm, by a woman dialing 911.

The female reported a man was covered in blood at the residence but then disconnected.

Deputies found the man unresponsive with a lot of lost blood and determined he was deceased. OSBI investigators helped process the crime scene and are interviewing potential witnesses in the area of what they believe could be a homicide.

The body was sent to the Oklahoma Medical Examiners office to determine the cause of death.