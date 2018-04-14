Eagle Scout Honored By Baxter Springs Historical Society

The Baxter Springs Historical Society's Park Day was more than a cleanup...honoring an Eagle Scout for his hard work at the Fort Blair Historical Site.

Vance Asquith was presented with a plaque for building a sidewalk path and entry columns to welcome visitors to the park.

The presentation was at a park day event - which gets area volunteers together to help clean up the Fort Blair site and perform minor maintenance.

Asquith says the reason he wanted to help - his passion for his hometown.

Vance Asquith, Eagle Scout: "I love the community, it's a great town, I wouldn't want to live anywhere else, so, I'm glad I could do something nice to help out."

Asquith says it took him with help from volunteers and even his dad several weeks to complete.