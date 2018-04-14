Quantcast

Pitt State Helps Community With The Big Event

PITTSBURG, KANSAS -

Pitt State students braved the cold today to take part in a large scale community service project. Student organizations, fraternities and sororities participated in the 15 annual Big Event. Groups fanned out across the town to do a variety of community service activities for Pittsburg residents: everything from picking up leaves to planting flowers. Hundreds of students participated in the Big Event, which volunteers say shows the special relationship between Pittsburg State and its community. The Big Event is designed to help all community members regardless of economic condition.

