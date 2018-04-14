Quantcast

Southwest Missouri Democrats March For Science

JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

Southwest Missouri Democrats exhibited their support for science this afternoon. Protesters gathered for the March For Science in Joplin. Starting on 7th street they made their way up Main street to Spiva Park, chanting their support for various environmental and public health issues along the way. Protesters say many federal and state legislators are not engaging in science based politics by ignoring environmental problems. After the march, there were booths set-up in Spiva Park with a variety of science activities and demonstrations.

