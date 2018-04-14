Quantcast

Trees for Joplin - KOAM TV 7

Trees for Joplin

Updated:
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -

The Joplin Rotary Club planted some trees at the Will Norton Miracle Field Saturday. They were collaborating with Liberty Utilities.

The Rotary Club participated in a worldwide effort to plant one tree for every member of Rotary International. The twelve trees planted in Joplin are part of roughly 1.2 million trees being planted across the globe.

The club also hopes increasing the natural beauty of Joplin will draw more business to the area.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 7 Year Old Hit by Foul Ball Undergoes Brain Surgery

    7 Year Old Hit by Foul Ball Undergoes Brain Surgery

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:12 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:12:09 GMT

    A 7 year old  boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.  

    More >>

    A 7 year old  boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.  

    More >>

  • Joplin Man Dies from Injuries in House Fire

    Joplin Man Dies from Injuries in House Fire

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:05 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:05:57 GMT

    A Joplin businessman died  from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.   

    More >>

    A Joplin businessman died  from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.   

    More >>

  • Victim Identified in Possible Peoria Oklahoma Homicide

    Victim Identified in Possible Peoria Oklahoma Homicide

    Sunday, April 15 2018 12:17 AM EDT2018-04-15 04:17:02 GMT

    Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.  

    More >>

    Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.