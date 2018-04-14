Trees for Joplin

The Joplin Rotary Club planted some trees at the Will Norton Miracle Field Saturday. They were collaborating with Liberty Utilities.

The Rotary Club participated in a worldwide effort to plant one tree for every member of Rotary International. The twelve trees planted in Joplin are part of roughly 1.2 million trees being planted across the globe.

The club also hopes increasing the natural beauty of Joplin will draw more business to the area.