Walking for Charity

Cold weather didn't stop a charity fundraiser at Saint Mary's Colgan, Saturday. The PSU Newman Club put on a morning walk for the Catholic Charities in Southeast Kansas.

The nonprofit will use the funds raised to help with the rent and utilities of low income families. The Newman Club started raising the money early in the semester by asking local businesses for donations. Organizers hope this will make life easier for community members who could use a helping hand.

The Newman Club raised more than $2000 this semester.