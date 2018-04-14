Victim Identified in Possible Peoria Oklahoma Homicide

Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.

His body was discovered Friday after the Ottawa County sheriff's department responded to a 911 call Friday at five o'clock in the early evening. The female caller reported a man was covered in blood at the residence at 43 East First in Peoria but then disconnected. Deputies found the man unresponsive with a lot of lost blood and determined he was deceased.

On Saturday, teams from the Oklahoma state bureau of investigation collected evidence with deputies from the Ottawa county sheriffs department.

OSBI investigators are also interviewing potential witnesses in the area for what they suspect could be a homicide.

The body was sent to the Oklahoma medical examiners office to determine the cause of death. Preliminary results from the Point to a gunshot wound to the sternum as the cause of death. Shrapnel from the victim indicates a small caliber weapon was used. No arrests have been made at this time.