Joplin Man Dies from Injuries in House Fire

A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.

55 year old mike blood was in his home in the 2800 block of McConnell when it caught fire Friday. Fire crews found it engulfed when they arrived and once they were told Blood was trapped inside, they conducted a search and rescue. Blood was transferred to a burn unit in Springfield where he succumbed to his injuries. A preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike but the fire is still under investigation. Blood and his wife Kathy operated Blood tax service in Joplin.

