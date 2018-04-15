Quantcast

Joplin Man Dies from Injuries in House Fire

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
Joplin, MO -

A Joplin businessman died  from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike. 

 55 year old mike blood  was in his home in the 2800  block of McConnell when it caught fire Friday. Fire crews found it engulfed when they arrived and once they were  told Blood was  trapped inside, they conducted a search and rescue. Blood was transferred to a burn unit in Springfield where he succumbed to his injuries. A preliminary cause of the fire was determined to be a lightning strike but  the fire is still under  investigation. Blood and his wife Kathy operated Blood tax service in Joplin. 
    

