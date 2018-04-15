7 Year Old Hit by Foul Ball Undergoes Brain Surgery



A 7 year old boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.

It happened at the Missouri Southern State University State baseball game being played a Joe Becker stadium Friday night.

Alicia Hughes, the MSSU Bursar was at the game with her family. Her 7-year old son Dawson was struck by a hard hit foul ball. He was taken to a local hospital then transported to Childrens mercy in Kansas City where he underwent brain surgery for a bleed. He is in stable condition after surgery.

On Saturday, baseball players from MSSU and Southwest Baptist circled in prayer for the Hughes family.



