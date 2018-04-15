Quantcast

7 Year Old Hit by Foul Ball Undergoes Brain Surgery

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
JOPLIN, MISSOURI -


A 7 year old  boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball. 

It happened  at the  Missouri Southern State University State baseball game being played  a Joe Becker stadium Friday night. 
 Alicia Hughes, the MSSU Bursar was at the game with her family. Her 7-year old son Dawson was struck by a hard hit foul ball. He was taken to a local hospital then transported to Childrens mercy in Kansas City where he underwent brain surgery for a bleed. He is in stable condition after surgery.

On Saturday, baseball players  from MSSU and Southwest Baptist circled  in prayer for the Hughes family. 

 

