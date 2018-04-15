7 Year Old Hit by Foul Ball Undergoes Brain Surgery

A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>
Twin brothers, Louie and Johnie Baima celebrate their 92nd birthday together. The two men have been inseparable since birth in Dunkirk, Kansas and that proved to be true all through their lives, including going to war. That was despite a government policy against sending siblings to fight at the same time. "We told them, if you don't leave us together, we can save the government a lot of money and they said "What do you mean?" (I said) you see that...More >>
Twin brothers, Louie and Johnie Baima celebrate their 92nd birthday together. The two men have been inseparable since birth in Dunkirk, Kansas and that proved to be true all through their lives, including going to war. That was despite a government policy against sending siblings to fight at the same time. "We told them, if you don't leave us together, we can save the government a lot of money and they said "What do you mean?" (I said) you see that...More >>
For about a year now, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been using social media and help from the public to catch crooks! Fugitive Friday has become a weekly tradition on the sheriff's office Facebook page and Twitter account.More >>
For about a year now, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been using social media and help from the public to catch crooks! Fugitive Friday has become a weekly tradition on the sheriff's office Facebook page and Twitter account.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>
History is a subject some students might consider boring but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be.More >>
History is a subject some students might consider boring but today at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day school, high school students heard from an international historian with a unique approach to showing them how relevant it can be.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>
This week is National Public Safety and 9-1-1 Telecommunicators Week. Few people truly understand how stressful a dispatcher's job can be. and the lifesaving difference they can make.More >>
National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.More >>
National Equal Pay Day Finds Women Still Earning Less in MO In Missouri on average women earn 78-cents to every dollar earned by men. The gender wage gap according to the Women's Foundation using data from the University of Missouri Institute of Public Policy is at 78 cents on the dollar statewide.More >>
Working late into Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Kansas lawmakers finally passed an education funding bill it hopes meets the requirements of a Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools. The final day of debate took place with teachers rallying at the capitol. Republican Governor Jeff Colyer publicly endorsed the bill that would phase in a $534 million increase in education funding over five years.More >>
Working late into Saturday night and early Sunday morning, Kansas lawmakers finally passed an education funding bill it hopes meets the requirements of a Supreme Court mandate to boost spending on public schools. The final day of debate took place with teachers rallying at the capitol. Republican Governor Jeff Colyer publicly endorsed the bill that would phase in a $534 million increase in education funding over five years.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping with a fatal shooting in Delaware County. A father is being held on a murder complaint in the fatal shooting of his 13-year old son who was driving what the father thought was a stolen truck.More >>
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is helping with a fatal shooting in Delaware County. A father is being held on a murder complaint in the fatal shooting of his 13-year old son who was driving what the father thought was a stolen truck.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out flames at an abandoned building on 10th, between Locust and Broadway in Pittsburg. The fire was full engulfed around 8 this evening.More >>
Firefighters are working to put out flames at an abandoned building on 10th, between Locust and Broadway in Pittsburg. The fire was full engulfed around 8 this evening.More >>
Joplin police are hunting a suspect after a man entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama just after midnight Saturday morning and physically assaulted a juvenile female.More >>
Joplin police are hunting a suspect after a man entered a home in the 2100 block of South Alabama just after midnight Saturday morning and physically assaulted a juvenile female.More >>