Lions Compete in David Suenram Classic at PSU

Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm pitched six scoreless innings before allowing one run recorded unearned. She allowed the Blue Tigers only four hits and tied a season-high ten strikeouts up-and-down all seven innings.
Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm pitched six scoreless innings before allowing one run recorded unearned. She allowed the Blue Tigers only four hits and tied a season-high ten strikeouts up-and-down all seven innings.
The Pitt State Gorillas wrapped up spring drills Saturday afternoon with their annual spring game in the Robert W. Plaster CenterMore >>
The Pitt State Gorillas wrapped up spring drills Saturday afternoon with their annual spring game in the Robert W. Plaster CenterMore >>
Emily Presley and Bryan Burns both picked up NCAA Automatic Qualifying marks, while both the MSSU men and women's teams picked up 23 top-five finishes on Saturday.More >>
Emily Presley and Bryan Burns both picked up NCAA Automatic Qualifying marks, while both the MSSU men and women's teams picked up 23 top-five finishes on Saturday.More >>
Lions tie season-high 18 runs in victory against the Bearcats.More >>
Lions tie season-high 18 runs in victory against the Bearcats.More >>
Gorillas complete the series sweep over Northwest MissouriMore >>
Gorillas complete the series sweep over Northwest MissouriMore >>
The Raiders stayed undefeated on Thursday, sweeping a pair of games from CNC rival Baxter Springs.More >>
The Raiders stayed undefeated on Thursday, sweeping a pair of games from CNC rival Baxter Springs.More >>
A 7 year old boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.More >>
A 7 year old boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>
Twin brothers, Louie and Johnie Baima celebrate their 92nd birthday together. The two men have been inseparable since birth in Dunkirk, Kansas and that proved to be true all through their lives, including going to war. That was despite a government policy against sending siblings to fight at the same time. "We told them, if you don't leave us together, we can save the government a lot of money and they said "What do you mean?" (I said) you see that...More >>
Twin brothers, Louie and Johnie Baima celebrate their 92nd birthday together. The two men have been inseparable since birth in Dunkirk, Kansas and that proved to be true all through their lives, including going to war. That was despite a government policy against sending siblings to fight at the same time. "We told them, if you don't leave us together, we can save the government a lot of money and they said "What do you mean?" (I said) you see that...More >>
For about a year now, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been using social media and help from the public to catch crooks! Fugitive Friday has become a weekly tradition on the sheriff's office Facebook page and Twitter account.More >>
For about a year now, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office has been using social media and help from the public to catch crooks! Fugitive Friday has become a weekly tradition on the sheriff's office Facebook page and Twitter account.More >>