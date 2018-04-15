Lions Compete in David Suenram Classic at PSU

Twin brothers, Louie and Johnie Baima celebrate their 92nd birthday together. The two men have been inseparable since birth in Dunkirk, Kansas and that proved to be true all through their lives, including going to war. That was despite a government policy against sending siblings to fight at the same time. "We told them, if you don't leave us together, we can save the government a lot of money and they said "What do you mean?" (I said) you see that...