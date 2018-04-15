Quantcast

Lions Compete in David Suenram Classic at PSU

By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Pittsburg, Kan. -- Emily Presley and Bryan Burns both picked up NCAA Automatic Qualifying marks, while Burns broke his own Missouri Southern school record as the men's and women's track and field teams competed at the David Suenram Classic hosted by Pittsburg State today. 

The teams picked up 23 top-five finishes at the meet. 

Burns bested his record in the discus by almost six feet as he picked up an AQ in the event with a mark of 190-04. The mark is second-best in the NCAA this year and tops in the MIAA by nearly nine inches. Josh Fuller was 11th in the event, while Trace Henault placed 14th. 

Presley won the pole vault with an AQ of 13-07.00, while Elena Bisotto was fourth. Presley's mark is just more than four inches off of her tops this season. 

Other event winners included Rachel Ray in the 400m hurdles with a time of 1:06.74 and Matt Willis in the men's 400m hurdles. Willis had a time of 55.08. Kelsey Evans and Breanna Setchfield placed third and fourth in the women's 400m hurdles, while Taylor Emery and Stephen Dixon placed sixth and eighth in the men's. 

Jasmine Deckard was second in the 100m dash in a time of 12.19, while Kassidy Owens placed 10th. Dausen Gourley and Korey Robinette placed 8th and 12th in the 100m, while Kristen Koch was 4th in the women's 200m dash. Deckard and Owens placed 12th and 13th in the event. 

Robinette and Gourley placed fifth and sixth in the men's 200m, while Kristen Koch was third in the 400m dash. Sara Lin was fourth in the women's 800m, while Jon JohnsonNathan Painter and Tadd Caprop placed fifth, seventh and eighth in the men's 800m. Janna Hautala was 10th in the women's 1,500m, while Mady Gepford placed 18th. 

Willis was second in the 110m hurdles, while Dixon was 11th. The women's 4x400m relay team of Ray, Ashlynn Vanatter, Koch and Deckard placed second in a time of 4:11.60. 

Wynter Nekola was second in the high jump with a height of 5-03.75, while Dean Howard and Zach Wuestplaced sixth and eighth in the men's high jump. 

Jordyn Manier was seventh in the men's long jump, while Chance Johnson and Brendan Watkins placed ninth and tenth. Watkins placed fourth in the triple jump, while Adrian Broadus was eighth. 

Katie Skelton was fourth in the shot put with a distance of 44-06.00, while Jenson Maydew was eighth. Burns was fourth in the men's shot put, while Fuler was 14th. Skelton placed ninth in the women's discus and fourth in the hammer. Burns was fourth in the men's hammer with a provisional of 194-05, just seven inches off of a school record, while Junior Joseph was sixth in a provisional of 185-03. Fulmer was ninth and Henault placed 14th.  Garrett Austin placed sixth in the javelin with a distance of 179-01. 

The Lions will be back in action next week, split between the KU Relays and the Missouri S&T Dewey Allgood Invitational. 
 

