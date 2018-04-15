Pitt State Holds Annual Spring Game

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — Redshirt freshman quarterback B.J. Bradbury tossed a 65-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver KiAnte Hardin on the Red Team's first offensive play and Bradbury rushed for another score to lead his squad to a 37-28 victory over the White Team in the Pittsburg State University football team's Spring Game Saturday (Apr. 14) at the Robert W. Plaster Center.



The Red Team scored five offensive touchdowns in the game and added seven points on defense – thanks to a pair of turnovers (worth 3 points apiece) and a three & out (worth 1 point). Touchdowns generated six points apiece in the contest and no point-after tries were allowed in the game. The defenses could score a point by forcing the opposing team into a three & out series or three points by generating a turnover. All possessions started at the 35-yard line.



Hardin's score gave Red a 9-0 lead in the first quarter – teams were allowed two offensive series per quarter in the contest. Red grabbed an early 3-0 lead when sophomore cornerback Tyshawn Johnson intercepted a pass attempt by White redshirt freshman quarterback Matt Harman on the game's first series.



Harman and the White team bounced back to tie the score, 9-9, at the end of the first quarter. Harman completed a 31-yard pass to redshirt freshman wide receiver Lawrence Dixon and sophomore running back D'Vontae Brown scored on a 10-yard run on the next play to make it a 9-6 game. White then tied it at 9-9 when junior defensive lineman Kaden Brannin forced a fumble that was recovered by teammate redshirt freshman safety Brendon Luper.



Red extended its lead to 10-9 after forcing a three & out to open the second quarter and Bradbury's 23-yard touchdown run extended the margin to 16-9.



Brown broke loose for a 51-yard touchdown run – his second score of the game – to pull White within a point, 16-15, at halftime.



In the third quarter, Red halted a White scoring threat when redshirt freshman defensive end Kiondre Hardin deflected a Bradbury pass attempt on 4th-and-3 at the Red 19. Eight plays later, sophomore wide receiver Kedrick Greene scored from 10 yards out to give Red a 22-16 margin.



Harman struck with a 50-yard touchdown pass to Dixon to make it a 22-21 game, but Red countered one play later with sophomore wide receiver Brendan Franklin tossing a 65-yard end around pass to senior running back DeMarcus Edwards for a 28-21 lead.



White enjoyed all the momentum in the fourth quarter. Sophomore running back Tucker Horak capped a nine-play drive with a seven-yard touchdown to pull within a point, 28-27, and the White defense knotted the score at 28-28 when redshirt freshman linebacker P.J. Sarwinski was credited with a quarterback sack on Bradbury to force a three & out.



White then drove to the Red 43 yard line, but Harman's 4th-and-4 pass attempt was intercepted by redshirt freshman cornerback C.J. Myers to put Red back up, 31-28.



Two plays later, Red sealed the victory on sophomore running back Sherrick Rogers' 66-yard touchdown scamper for the final 37-28 margin.



Harman completed nine of 16 passes for 222 yards a touchdown and two interceptions for White. Brown carried the ball eight times for 79 yards and two scores, while Horak added three carries for 34 yards and a touchdown. Dixon made three receptions for a game-high 122 yards.



Bradbury completed six of 10 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed the ball six times for 25 net yards. Junior running back Kiah Kintchen carried the ball seven times for 72 yards.