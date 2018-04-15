Quantcast

Lions Sweep on Senior Day over Lincoln

By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – During a cold and windy day, the Missouri Southern softball team pulled off a sweep of the Lincoln Blue Tigers by scores of 4-1 and 11-4 as part of Senior Day inside Pat Lipira Softball Complex Saturday afternoon.

Game 1
Southern (22-24, 9-11 MIAA) got on the board right off the bat after Angel Badalamenti singled in Elizabeth Windsor. Two innings went by of scoreless play and the Lions unleashed a three-run fourth to head into the seventh up 4-0.
 
Lincoln (8-25, 0-20 MIAA) began the innings with the bases loaded and registered a run in the seventh, but that would be the end in the game-one loss.
 
Each hitter one-through-five had a hit for MSSU, along with Emilee Meyer in the ninth spot.
 
Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm went the distance, pitching six scoreless innings before allowing one run recorded unearned. She limited the Blue Tigers lineup to four hits and tied a season-high ten strikeouts up-and-down all seven innings.
 
Game 2
This game started the same way, but this time the Lions tacked on two runs in the first and then plated three more in the third to take a 5-0 advantage after three.
 
The Blue Tigers responded with four runs of their own in the fourth to cut the lead to a single run. Southern came back to stretch its lead to eight going into the final shot for LU.
 
First baseman Erika Lutgen recorded a perfect 4-for-4 line at the plate, all for being doubles toward knocking in two RBIs and scoring three runs. Badalamenti had a 2-for-2 day with an RBI and two runs scored, to go along with a walk. Emily Harris added a triple on her 2-for-4 stand, while racking up three RBIs.
 
Junior pitcher Taurean Guzman allowed four runs (one earned) on eight hits in another complete game win on the season.
 
Next Up
The Lions are back in action tomorrow at noon as they take on the Lions of Lindenwood University for their final home doubleheader of the 2018 season.

