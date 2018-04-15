Quantcast

Community Mourns Death of Baxter Springs Dentist Tony Greenwood

By Lisa Olliges, Reporter and Weekend Anchor
A longtime dentist in Baxter Springs has passed away. Anthony Greenwood,  known to many  as Tony died from heart complications Saturday.  Greenwood had a dentist  office  in Baxter springs since 1979.  Greenwood and his family resided in Joplin.  He  had served on a number of area boards including the Mercy Foundation  and was a committee member for the  the Blast from the Past Fundraiser. Tony and his family were part of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church parish  and he was also past president of  Joplin Area Catholic Schools. And Greenwood was also a supporter of  Joplin Little Theater. Funeral services are pending.

