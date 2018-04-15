Dozens Attend Suicide Prevention Workshop In Joplin

A longtime dentist in Baxter Springs has passed away. Anthony Greenwood, known to many as Tony died from heart complications Saturday.More >>
A longtime dentist in Baxter Springs has passed away. Anthony Greenwood, known to many as Tony died from heart complications Saturday.More >>
A 7 year old boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.More >>
A 7 year old boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>