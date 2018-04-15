The teddy bear clinic was open for business over at the Curious Minds Discovery Zone in Parsons, Kansas. Kids could bring their teddy bear, stuffed animal, and dolls to Curious Minds for a check up.

Stations were set up around the museum where LCC students checked the teddy bears' heart rate, x-rays, lab work, and more. Kids got to learn why doctors do what they do, as their teddy bears got their physical.

This was the teddy bear clinic's first run, but organizers hope to make it an annual event.