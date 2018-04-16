Quantcast

PSU Softball Postpones Double Header with Lincoln

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:


PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University softball team's home doubleheader against Lincoln University scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday (Apr. 15) has been postponed due to inclement weather. A make-up date has not been set at this time.

The Gorillas next scheduled action is a road doubleheader Tuesday (Apr. 17) at St. Joseph, Mo., against Missouri Western State Unviersity.

