PSU Softball Postpones Double Header with Lincoln

Lions scored early, but 3-run sixth inning by Bearcats sealed the win for Southwest Baptist.More >>
Lions scored early, but 3-run sixth inning by Bearcats sealed the win for Southwest Baptist.More >>
Missouri Southern will play double header with Lindenwood on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.More >>
Missouri Southern will play double header with Lindenwood on Wednesday starting at 1 p.m.More >>
Weather postpones Pitt State's twinbill with Lincoln. No make-up date has been made at the time.More >>
Weather postpones Pitt State's twinbill with Lincoln. No make-up date has been made at the time.More >>
Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm pitched six scoreless innings before allowing one run recorded unearned. She allowed the Blue Tigers only four hits and tied a season-high ten strikeouts up-and-down all seven innings.
Freshman pitcher Natalie Hamm pitched six scoreless innings before allowing one run recorded unearned. She allowed the Blue Tigers only four hits and tied a season-high ten strikeouts up-and-down all seven innings.
The Pitt State Gorillas wrapped up spring drills Saturday afternoon with their annual spring game in the Robert W. Plaster CenterMore >>
The Pitt State Gorillas wrapped up spring drills Saturday afternoon with their annual spring game in the Robert W. Plaster CenterMore >>
Emily Presley and Bryan Burns both picked up NCAA Automatic Qualifying marks, while both the MSSU men and women's teams picked up 23 top-five finishes on Saturday.More >>
Emily Presley and Bryan Burns both picked up NCAA Automatic Qualifying marks, while both the MSSU men and women's teams picked up 23 top-five finishes on Saturday.More >>
A longtime dentist in Baxter Springs has passed away. Anthony Greenwood, known to many as Tony died from heart complications Saturday.More >>
A longtime dentist in Baxter Springs has passed away. Anthony Greenwood, known to many as Tony died from heart complications Saturday.More >>
A 7 year old boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.More >>
A 7 year old boy is recovering from brain surgery after being hit by a foul ball.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
A Joplin businessman died from injuries suffered in a fire at his home that may have been caused by a lightning strike.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>
Authorities identified the victim of a possible homicide in Northeast, Oklahoma as 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.More >>