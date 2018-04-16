Lions Push Double Header with Lindenwood

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. – The Missouri Southern softball team has announced that its pair of MIAA contests against the Lindenwood Lions today will be played Wednesday.



Southern planned to start today's doubleheader at noon and then later at 2:00 pm, but due to weather issues, Wednesday will be the set date with game one to leadoff at 1:00 pm and game two to follow at 3:00 pm.



MSSU scheduled to play Lindenwood on Saturday before the weather conditions made it very unlikely to happen, so they changed it for Sunday earlier this week before the recent changes.



Stay tuned to www.mssulions.com for any further changes should they occur.