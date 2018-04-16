Southern Falls in Series Finale with SBU

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team scored runs in the first two innings, but Southwest Baptist used a three-run sixth to take the deciding game in the series today, 4-3 at Warren Turner Field.



Southern (23-16, 11-14 MIAA) got two hits each from Alex Phillips and Cory Canterbury, while Canterbury drove in a run and Phillips scored once. Johnny Balsamo scored twice and had two walks, while Denver Coffee had a hit and an RBI. Joe Kinder and Dan Lenz had a hit each.



Zac Shoemaker went six and two thirds of an inning, striking out three, but fell to 4-3 on the season with the loss. Logan VanWey threw two and a third hitless, striking out three in the process.



SBU (15-24, 9-17 MIAA) got three hits and two RBIs from Clint Jack, while Elias Czech recovered from a rocky start to throw seven innings and strike out seven to move to 2-3 on the season. Brandon Hatfiled picked up his first save of the year.



The Lions got single runs in the first and the second. Balsamo scored in the first on an RBI bunt single from Coffee. Balsamo then manufactured a run in the second as he stole third and went home on an error to give Southern a 2-0 lead after two.



SBU scored a run in the fourth and three in the sixth to go up 4-2 after six.



The Lions added a run in the seventh on an RBI double from Canterbury, scoring Phillips.



Southern will be back in action on Tuesday evening as the Lions play host to Central Oklahoma. First pitch from Warren Turner Field is slated for 5 pm.