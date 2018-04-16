Quantcast

Southern Falls in Series Finale with SBU - KOAM TV 7

Southern Falls in Series Finale with SBU

Updated:
By Andi Sioteco, Sports Reporter, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect

RELEASE FROM MISSOURI SOUTHERN ATHLETICS:

Joplin, Mo. -- The Missouri Southern baseball team scored runs in the first two innings, but Southwest Baptist used a three-run sixth to take the deciding game in the series today, 4-3 at Warren Turner Field. 

Southern (23-16, 11-14 MIAA) got two hits each from Alex Phillips and Cory Canterbury, while Canterbury drove in a run and Phillips scored once. Johnny Balsamo scored twice and had two walks, while Denver Coffee had a hit and an RBI. Joe Kinder and Dan Lenz had a hit each. 

Zac Shoemaker went six and two thirds of an inning, striking out three, but fell to 4-3 on the season with the loss. Logan VanWey threw two and a third hitless, striking out three in the process. 

SBU (15-24, 9-17 MIAA) got three hits and two RBIs from Clint Jack, while Elias Czech recovered from a rocky start to throw seven innings and strike out seven to move to 2-3 on the season. Brandon Hatfiled picked up his first save of the year. 

The Lions got single runs in the first and the second. Balsamo scored in the first on an RBI bunt single from Coffee. Balsamo then manufactured a run in the second as he stole third and went home on an error to give Southern a 2-0 lead after two. 

SBU scored a run in the fourth and three in the sixth to go up 4-2 after six. 

The Lions added a run in the seventh on an RBI double from Canterbury, scoring Phillips. 

Southern will be back in action on Tuesday evening as the Lions play host to Central Oklahoma. First pitch from Warren Turner Field is slated for 5 pm. 

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Joplin Remembers Thomas Gilyard

    Joplin Remembers Thomas Gilyard

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:08:36 GMT
    Joplin residents scoop soil from the ground where Thomas Gilyard, a 20-year-old black man was hung to his death 115 years ago. He was accused of killing a cop, and drug out of jail by several hundred men. After his lynching, the mob raided Joplin's black district, burning homes, firing guns and threatening the residents. "This soil, it tell the story not only of the death and the lynching of Mr. Gilyard, but this community's commitment to telling the truth about that a...More >>
    Joplin residents scoop soil from the ground where Thomas Gilyard, a 20-year-old black man was hung to his death 115 years ago. He was accused of killing a cop, and drug out of jail by several hundred men. After his lynching, the mob raided Joplin's black district, burning homes, firing guns and threatening the residents. "This soil, it tell the story not only of the death and the lynching of Mr. Gilyard, but this community's commitment to telling the truth about that a...More >>

  • Dozens Attend Suicide Prevention Workshop In Joplin

    Dozens Attend Suicide Prevention Workshop In Joplin

    Sunday, April 15 2018 10:07 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:07:08 GMT
    Community members gather for a workshop designed to fight against teen suicide. The Central Christian Center hosted the event in light of the unusually high number teen suicides that has hit the Joplin area. The workshop featured a panel of psychology and education experts who addressed how parents could help prevent their children from taking their own lives. One of the key points of the event was the need for mothers and fathers to engage in an open relationship with their...More >>
    Community members gather for a workshop designed to fight against teen suicide. The Central Christian Center hosted the event in light of the unusually high number teen suicides that has hit the Joplin area. The workshop featured a panel of psychology and education experts who addressed how parents could help prevent their children from taking their own lives. One of the key points of the event was the need for mothers and fathers to engage in an open relationship with their...More >>

  • Community Mourns Death of Baxter Springs Dentist Tony Greenwood

    Community Mourns Death of Baxter Springs Dentist Tony Greenwood

    Sunday, April 15 2018 7:00 PM EDT2018-04-15 23:00:25 GMT

    A longtime dentist in Baxter Springs has passed away. Anthony Greenwood,  known to many  as Tony died from heart complications Saturday.  

    More >>

    A longtime dentist in Baxter Springs has passed away. Anthony Greenwood,  known to many  as Tony died from heart complications Saturday.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.