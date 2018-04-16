Traffic Stop Leads to Pot Bust

Quantcast

LABETTE CITY, KANSAS -

Early Monday morning Labette County Sheriff's Department stop a vehicle to discover a large amount of marijuana.  Deputies stopped the vehicle for speeding near Udall Road on Highway 400 east of Parsons.  

During the stop, Deputy Charles Brown smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle. While searching 26 pounds of pot and $3,112 in cash was found. 

A man from Grove Rogers, AR is under arrest on drug charges.  More details should be released at a later time. 

