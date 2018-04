KOAM's Michael Hayslip sits down with Cathy Lucchi from the Midwest Transplant Network to talk about the importance or organ donation. She also gives us details on an organ donation event where donors and recipients will share their stories.

Gift of Life

Tuesday, April 17th

6:00 p.m.

Freeman Business Center

3220 McClelland Boulevard

Joplin, MO

For more information visit: