Update On 7-Year-Old Hit By A Foul Ball at Joe Becker

Doctors say Dawson will survive and continues to recover after brain surgery.

Dawson, 7-years-old, was at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin with his family when he was hit hard in the eye by a foul ball on Friday night (April 14). He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City. Dawson underwent brain surgery for a bleed.

Alicia Hughes, Dawson's mother and MSSU Bursar, says they learned today (April 16) that Dawson will survive his injuries. Doctors based the diagnoses off of CT Scans. She says he'll be at UMKC for a while and will be sedated for several more days. Doctors say time will tell when it comes to possible physical difficulties, including vision issues, but they don't anticipate any mental impairments.

Alicia says Dawson is a tough boy and all boy. She would like to tell the MSSU baseball players that they love you, they love MOSO and SBU and that there are no hard feelings. Alicia says the photo of the MSSU and Southwest Baptist teams praying came when they needed it and will go over their mantel for the rest of their lives.