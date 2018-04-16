Quantcast

Joplin Man Arrested For Burglary - KOAM TV 7

Joplin Man Arrested For Burglary

Updated:

Police arrest a Joplin man for burglary in an ongoing investigation.

Joplin Police say that on Saturday (April 14), they got a call about a trespasser in the 1700 block of South Byers. Witnesses described a man on a bicycle who was trying to get into homes and looking in windows. They also had photos of the suspect. Officers recognized the man as James A. Gautney, someone who they dealt with earlier in the day in the 1500 block of South Connor for suspicious activity that they say didn't raise to the level of making an arrest.

The next day (April 15) at 9:00 a.m., officers found Gautney at 14th and Pearl and arrested him for trespassing for Saturday's incident.

Around noon (April 15), an officer took a burglary report from the 400 block of North Byers. Authorities say some of the property taken from this burglary was identified as being in possession of Gautney.

The Jasper County Prosecutor's Office has charged the 29-year-old with one count of receiving stolen property with a $50,000 bond. The Prosecutor's Office could file more charges as the investigation continues.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Eight Gunshots Fired at Joplin Home With Children

    Eight Gunshots Fired at Joplin Home With Children

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:35:52 GMT

    "We don't know why this house was targeted or not targeted."

    More >>

    "We don't know why this house was targeted or not targeted."

    More >>

  • Update On 7-Year-Old Hit By A Foul Ball at Joe Becker

    Update On 7-Year-Old Hit By A Foul Ball at Joe Becker

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:24:40 GMT
    Prayers 4 DawsonPrayers 4 Dawson

    Doctors say Dawson will survive and continues to recover after brain surgery. Dawson, 7-years-old, was at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin with his family when he was hit hard in the eye by a foul ball on Friday night (April 14). He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

    More >>

    Doctors say Dawson will survive and continues to recover after brain surgery. Dawson, 7-years-old, was at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin with his family when he was hit hard in the eye by a foul ball on Friday night (April 14). He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-16

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-16

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:47:09 GMT
    OKLAHOMA SHOOTING DEATH Authorities identify the victim of a possible homicide in northeast Oklahoma.  The victim is 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.  Preliminary results from the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office point to a gunshot wound to the sternum as the cause of death.  No arrests have been made at this time. CATHOLIC CHARITIES WALK The PSU Newman Club hosted its annual walk for Catholic Charities in Southeast Kansas" on Saturday.  Donations made by ...More >>
    OKLAHOMA SHOOTING DEATH Authorities identify the victim of a possible homicide in northeast Oklahoma.  The victim is 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.  Preliminary results from the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office point to a gunshot wound to the sternum as the cause of death.  No arrests have been made at this time. CATHOLIC CHARITIES WALK The PSU Newman Club hosted its annual walk for Catholic Charities in Southeast Kansas" on Saturday.  Donations made by ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.