Joplin Man Arrested For Burglary

Police arrest a Joplin man for burglary in an ongoing investigation.

Joplin Police say that on Saturday (April 14), they got a call about a trespasser in the 1700 block of South Byers. Witnesses described a man on a bicycle who was trying to get into homes and looking in windows. They also had photos of the suspect. Officers recognized the man as James A. Gautney, someone who they dealt with earlier in the day in the 1500 block of South Connor for suspicious activity that they say didn't raise to the level of making an arrest.

The next day (April 15) at 9:00 a.m., officers found Gautney at 14th and Pearl and arrested him for trespassing for Saturday's incident.

Around noon (April 15), an officer took a burglary report from the 400 block of North Byers. Authorities say some of the property taken from this burglary was identified as being in possession of Gautney.

The Jasper County Prosecutor's Office has charged the 29-year-old with one count of receiving stolen property with a $50,000 bond. The Prosecutor's Office could file more charges as the investigation continues.