Eight Gunshots Fired at Joplin Home With Children

Some late night shootings put residents on alert. Joplin police say the incidents happened shortly after midnight this morning in the 1200 block of Rex Avenue, and all of them hit one home.

Crystal Lightner lives along busy Rex Avenue with her main complaint being...

"Basically just the speeders," says Lightner.

Early Monday was different.

"My oldest daughter answered the door and there were police officers everywhere," says Lightner. "They were carrying very large guns."

Lightner told police she was wearing headphones and didn't hear gunshots fired towards the front of her neighbor's home across the street. Police couldn't find the shooter.

"I was instantly shocked," says Lightner.

Shock number two came when she learned more than one bullet struck the home.

"The residence had been struck eight times from gunfire," says Captain Trevor Duncan with the Joplin Police Department.

Lightner says she is good friends with her neighbors, and knows their children's bedrooms are in the front of their home.

"The two bedroom windows on the one side are their daughter's, the oldest, and the baby and the middle boy is on the other side of those windows," says Lightner.

Lightner realized after saying what she just said...

"Somebody could've died," says Lightner.

Police say one bullet hit a bedroom window, while two others hit window trim. No one was injured.

"We don't have a high call volume in that area, and definitely we haven't had something like this in that area in the recent past," says Duncan.

Lightner says she has never seen anything suspicious going on at her neighbor's home.

"When we don't know what happened, we won't know what happened," says Duncan. "So we don't know why this house was targeted or not targeted. We don't know if this was random. We just have a lot of questions we don't know."

Police will continue investigating, while Lightner and her daughters are on edge.

"I'm happy I have a spare bedroom in the back because I can move my youngest to that back spare bedroom," says Lightner.

The JPD says owners of the home that was shot are cooperating with this investigation. We knocked on the home's front door but there was no answer.

Anyone with information about this incident is being asked to call the Joplin Police Department.