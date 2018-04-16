City Of Pittsburg Prepares To Begin Water Main Replacement Project

The City of Pittsburg is set to begin its water main replacement project on April 17th. The water distribution division will be installing a new 8" water to replace the current 4" pipe in Deill Street and Fieldcrest Drive. It will also include the installation of a new fire hydrant and house service lines to the meter. Traffic on Deill Street and Fieldcrest Drive will be affected by the work. At times the the roads will be closed and drivers will have to find an alternate route. Construction will take place on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.