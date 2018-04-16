11th Annual Walk for Autism Awareness - April 21

Freeman Health System and Ozark Center are once again hosting a one-mile walk to raise additional awareness and support for those with autism.
All proceeds will help support program development for the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism. It will also help the center provide scholarship assistance to local families.
Registration for the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. The walk starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 at the MSSU Leggett & Platt Athletic Center (3950 Newman Road) in Joplin.
Participants can walk as families, individuals, companies or teams. The fee is $10 per walker through April 18th and $15 on the day of the event. Children two and under walk for free.
Click here to register or call 417-347-7850.
The Bill & Leffen Center for Autism provides Applied Behavior Analysis, an intensive therapy proven to unlock parts of the brain that control function such as language, emotion, social skills and interest. In 2010, a Special Education Center was created, expanding therapy services to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. In 2011, the center established the Four State's first Autism Diagnostic Team, which offers the resources of an entire team of diagnostic professionals.
The Ozark Center is part of Freeman Health System based in Joplin. It provides comprehensive behavioral health services to children, adults and families from Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
"We don't know why this house was targeted or not targeted."More >>
"We don't know why this house was targeted or not targeted."More >>
Doctors say Dawson will survive and continues to recover after brain surgery. Dawson, 7-years-old, was at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin with his family when he was hit hard in the eye by a foul ball on Friday night (April 14). He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.More >>
Doctors say Dawson will survive and continues to recover after brain surgery. Dawson, 7-years-old, was at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin with his family when he was hit hard in the eye by a foul ball on Friday night (April 14). He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.More >>
Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission: WHAT: Dr. Fly's Salon is hosting their 6th Annual Awesome April Angels Makeover Event on Tuesday, April 17th, from 10a-2p. This is an event offered by the stylists of Dr. Fly's to the guests of Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission. The stylists desire is to help guests put their best foot forward at upcoming job interviews and other pivotal appointments coming up in their lives! Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission is a day outreach and ...More >>
Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission: WHAT: Dr. Fly's Salon is hosting their 6th Annual Awesome April Angels Makeover Event on Tuesday, April 17th, from 10a-2p. This is an event offered by the stylists of Dr. Fly's to the guests of Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission. The stylists desire is to help guests put their best foot forward at upcoming job interviews and other pivotal appointments coming up in their lives! Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission is a day outreach and ...More >>
Reserve your complimentary tickets now for the special theatrical screening of Kodachrome.More >>
Reserve your complimentary tickets now for the special theatrical screening of Kodachrome.More >>