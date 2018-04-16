11th Annual Walk for Autism Awareness - April 21

Freeman Health System and Ozark Center are once again hosting a one-mile walk to raise additional awareness and support for those with autism.

All proceeds will help support program development for the Bill & Virginia Leffen Center for Autism. It will also help the center provide scholarship assistance to local families.

Registration for the walk begins at 9:00 a.m. The walk starts at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 21st, 2018 at the MSSU Leggett & Platt Athletic Center (3950 Newman Road) in Joplin.

Participants can walk as families, individuals, companies or teams. The fee is $10 per walker through April 18th and $15 on the day of the event. Children two and under walk for free.

Click here to register or call 417-347-7850.

The Bill & Leffen Center for Autism provides Applied Behavior Analysis, an intensive therapy proven to unlock parts of the brain that control function such as language, emotion, social skills and interest. In 2010, a Special Education Center was created, expanding therapy services to students from kindergarten through 12th grade. In 2011, the center established the Four State's first Autism Diagnostic Team, which offers the resources of an entire team of diagnostic professionals.

The Ozark Center is part of Freeman Health System based in Joplin. It provides comprehensive behavioral health services to children, adults and families from Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas.