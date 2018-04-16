Fort Scott Community Firework Fundraiser - April 28

Monday, April 16 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:24:40 GMT
Prayers 4 Dawson
Doctors say Dawson will survive and continues to recover after brain surgery. Dawson, 7-years-old, was at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin with his family when he was hit hard in the eye by a foul ball on Friday night (April 14). He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
Monday, April 16 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:47:09 GMT
OKLAHOMA SHOOTING DEATH Authorities identify the victim of a possible homicide in northeast Oklahoma. The victim is 52-year old Miles Rentfrow. Preliminary results from the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office point to a gunshot wound to the sternum as the cause of death. No arrests have been made at this time. CATHOLIC CHARITIES WALK The PSU Newman Club hosted its annual walk for Catholic Charities in Southeast Kansas" on Saturday. Donations made by ...More >>
Monday, April 16 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-04-16 14:59:08 GMT
Early Monday morning Labette County Sheriff's Department stop a vehicle to discover a large amount of marijuana. Deputies stopped the vehicle for speeding near Udall Road on Highway 400 east of Parsons. During the stop, Deputy Charles Brown smelled a strong odor of marijuana from the vehicle. While searching 26 pounds of pot and $3,112 in cash was found. A man from Grove Rogers, AR is under arrest on drug charges. More details should be releas...More >>
Sunday, April 15 2018 10:08 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:08:36 GMT
Joplin residents scoop soil from the ground where Thomas Gilyard, a 20-year-old black man was hung to his death 115 years ago. He was accused of killing a cop, and drug out of jail by several hundred men. After his lynching, the mob raided Joplin's black district, burning homes, firing guns and threatening the residents. "This soil, it tell the story not only of the death and the lynching of Mr. Gilyard, but this community's commitment to telling the truth about that a...More >>
Sunday, April 15 2018 10:07 PM EDT2018-04-16 02:07:08 GMT
Community members gather for a workshop designed to fight against teen suicide. The Central Christian Center hosted the event in light of the unusually high number teen suicides that has hit the Joplin area. The workshop featured a panel of psychology and education experts who addressed how parents could help prevent their children from taking their own lives. One of the key points of the event was the need for mothers and fathers to engage in an open relationship with their...More >>
Monday, February 12 2018 12:26 PM EST2018-02-12 17:26:24 GMT
The roundups will include a free screening of speech, language, hearing, vision and other developmental tasks. Parents need to bring their child with the child’s state issued birth certificate, immunization records, and social security card to this screening.
Monday, April 16 2018 7:25 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:25:02 GMT
• Tuesday April 17: o Game On for Young Adults, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library Technology Lab, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This youth program is for young adults, sixth grade – 12th grade. o Third Tuesday Book Discussion, 6:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This month's selection will be Redemption Road by John Hart. o Downtown Design Standards Open Forum, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at 602 N. Broadway...More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 6:22 PM EDT2018-04-11 22:22:52 GMT
Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission: WHAT: Dr. Fly's Salon is hosting their 6th Annual Awesome April Angels Makeover Event on Tuesday, April 17th, from 10a-2p. This is an event offered by the stylists of Dr. Fly's to the guests of Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission. The stylists desire is to help guests put their best foot forward at upcoming job interviews and other pivotal appointments coming up in their lives! Watered Gardens Gospel Rescue Mission is a day outreach and ...
Wednesday, April 11 2018 4:17 PM EDT2018-04-11 20:17:35 GMT
Story Time at the Library Pittsburg Public Library, April 17, 2018 at 10:00 AM The next story time session continues through Wednesday, April 25th. When in session, children and families are invited to listen to a story and make a craft. All library programs are free!More >>
Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:22 AM EDT2018-04-10 15:22:43 GMT
The Carl Junction Area Chamber of Commerce and the MSSU Small Business Technology and Development Center is hosting "Generations in the Workplace." The women's roundtable will be held Tuesday, April 17th, from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carl Junction Community Center (303 N. Main). Organizers say from Baby Boomers to Nexters, more generations are working together within companies than ever before creating tension, miscommunication, innovation and success. A w...More >>
Monday, April 16 2018 7:50 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:50:14 GMT
IN GOD WE TRUST LLC in support of National Coin Week 2018 invites the public to receive a FREE COLLECTIBLE COIN by visiting your local coin shop at 609 Main, Mindenmines, MO on Wednesday, April 18 between the hours of 10am & 2pm. Simply drop by and say, "Hi!" and receive your gift! During the day Dave will answer your questions about coin collecting, offer a FREE appraisal of your coins, and invite you to area coin club meetings and events at In God We Trust LLC. Call D...More >>
Wednesday, April 11 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-04-11 18:55:53 GMT
On Friday April 20 Mo-Kan Square Dancers will hold a dance with Al Frazier, National Caller. The dance will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. in the Home Ec Building at the Vernon County Fairgrounds, Nevada. Admission is $5 per adult dancer and $3 per youth dancer. All area dancers and interested persons are invited to attend. For more information, call the Harolds at 417-465-2241, the Millers at 417-321-3226, or the Eberts at 417-667-3069.More >>
