Pittsburg, KS Events - April 17-22

• Tuesday April 17:

o Game On for Young Adults, 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library Technology Lab, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This youth program is for young adults, sixth grade – 12th grade.

o Third Tuesday Book Discussion, 6:30 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. This month's selection will be Redemption Road by John Hart.

o Downtown Design Standards Open Forum, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at 602 N. Broadway St., Pittsburg. Downtown businesses and residents are invited to give input on new design standards for structures in the downtown overlay district

• Wednesday, April 18:

o iCraft: Paper Crafts, 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS. Participants will create their own beautiful paper crafts for spring. The library will provide materials to make greeting cards, paper flowers, bookmarks, gift boxes, or any other craft that can be imagined. The iCraft program is open to anyone from sixth grade to adult.

o Pittsburg High School Theatre presents The Chasm Between Us – Bias Hate, and Discrimination in America, 7:00 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Cost: free.

o It Came from the Basement Comedy Series featuring Robert Mungle, 8:30 pm, at the Memorial Auditorium, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg. Ticket prices: $15 VIP tickets, $10 general admission in advance, $12 at the door.

• Thursday, April 19:

o Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics, 8:00 am. Members of law enforcement and local Special Olympics athletes will participate in the annual Law Enforcement Torch Run, carrying the "flame of hope." Runners will begin at the Beard-Shanks Law Enforcement Center, 201 N. Pine St., and finish at the Pittsburg State University Plaster Center, to kick-off Special Olympics Kansas South East Track and Field Games.

o Young at Heart Active Seniors Group, 1:30 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS.

• Friday, April 20:

o Special Populations Field Days: Fishing, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm, at Lakeside Park, 601 S. Catalpa St., Pittsburg, KS. Special population participants will enjoy fishing at Lakeside Park. Cost: free. All SP Spring Field Day events will have restrooms on site, multiple seating available and will be ADA accessible. For weather cancellations, please call the weather hotline: (620) 232-PARK. Cancellations will be announced by 9:00 am.

o Senior Citizens Club – April Birthday Celebration, Fridays, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm, at Lincoln Center, 710 W. 9th St, Pittsburg, KS. Join us for fellowship and fun every Friday. Cost: fifty cents per meeting. Bingo cards are twenty-five cents each. Snacks and drinks provided.

o Pittsburg Art Walk Artist Reception, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm, at Memorial Auditorium Beverly Corcoran Art Gallery, 503 N. Pine St., Pittsburg, KS. Live music and refreshments provided.

• Saturday, April 21:

o Scrabble Club, 1:00 pm, at the Pittsburg Public Library, 308 N. Walnut St, Pittsburg, KS.

o April 21 & 22: Four States Spring Shootout Youth Baseball Tournament at Don Gutteridge Complex, 702 Memorial Drive, Pittsburg, KS. Divisions: 8U Coach Pitch, 9 – 14U. Prizes awarded for first and second places. Coach pitch will have a 75-minute time limit for their games while baseball will have a 90-minute time limit for their games. Deadline Fee: 8U = $175.00, 9 – 14U = $200.00.

• Sunday, April 22:

o Punt, Pass, Kick Challenge, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm, at Hutchinson Field, 1310 North Broadway Street, Pittsburg. This event challenges boys and girls, age 8 – 13 years, to test their football skills against area youth in a fun and friendly completion. Each participant has one punt, one pass, and one kick scored by distance and accuracy. Age divisions: 8 – 9, 10 – 11 and 12 – 13. Participants must register by April 4 to receive a shirt. First-place finishers will take home an additional champion's shirt. Cost: $15.