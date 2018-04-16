Joplin Council Passes 2018 CDBG Funding Action Plan

The City of Joplin approves the 2018 action plan for CDBG funding for the city.

But CDBG-DR funding is up in mid 2019.

Since the 2011 tornado, we've all heard the term "CDBG" countless times, but many don't know, is there's a CDBG-DR, which is different.

The CDBG, or, Community Development Block Grant, has been around for years - and years before the tornado.

Thomas Walters, Community Development Planner: "The City of Joplin, we're called an entitlement community, which means basically that we're large enough and so forth that based on our population some of our demographics and so forth we get an allocation every year."

For the 2018 action plan - there's a significant amount of focus on "east town" and the Neighborhood Improvement District Number 4 - which has already seen a number of sidewalk improvements.

That money also goes to certain agencies that help the community in some way - like the Economic Security Corporation.

Thomas Joines, CEO Economic Security Corporation: "We get about $76,000 per year to do rehabs with, and we rehabilitate oh, a lot of homes, each year that amount of money, we'll do at least three homes."

In order to tell a CDBG project and a CDBG-DR project apart, there's something you can easily look for, for example, this, on 20th street, is a CDBG-DR project...whereas work like on these sidewalks here in east town are just from a CDBG project, and city officials say there is a difference."

Walters: "The CDBG-DR is closing, eventually, because those were basically lump sum grants, we got two of them in different years, and there are time frames to spend them, so our entitlement will continue as long as congress sees fit."

For those wondering - the DR stands for "disaster relief" - and those funds are set to terminate in mid 2019, at that time, the "regular" CDBG funding will go back to being responsible for city-wide efforts.