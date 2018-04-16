National Coin Week Celebration - April 18

IN GOD WE TRUST LLC in support of National Coin Week 2018 invites the public to receive a FREE COLLECTIBLE COIN by visiting your local coin shop at 609 Main, Mindenmines, MO on Wednesday, April 18 between the hours of 10am & 2pm. Simply drop by and say, "Hi!" and receive your gift!

During the day Dave will answer your questions about coin collecting, offer a FREE appraisal of your coins, and invite you to area coin club meetings and events at In God We Trust LLC. Call DAVE SORRICK at 620-423-6600 or 417-842-3000 or email ddsorrick@yahoo.com for more information.