PSU Softball Preps for Back-to-Back DH

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE ATHLETICS:

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University softball team will face a busy 48 hours of action Tuesday and Wednesday (Apr. 17-18) as the Gorillas play a pair of make-up doubeheaders against MIAA foes.



On Tuesday, Pitt State will travel to St. Joseph, Mo., to face Missouri Western State University in a twinbill starting at 4 p.m. (CST). The Gorillas and Griffons postponed games originally scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 7, due to inclement weather.



On Wednesday, Pitt State will return home to take on Lincoln University in a doubleheader starting at 3 p.m. The Gorillas and Blue Tigers postponed Sunday's twinbill due to freezing temperature.



Pitt State enters Tuesday's action 18-29 overall and 8-10 in MIAA play. Pitt State, which dropped a pair of games to Lindenwood University Saturday (Apr. 14), is currently 10th in the conference standings. The top eight teams in the MIAA at the end of the regular season qualify for the MIAA Postseason Tourament.



The Griffons are 22-23 overall, 13-7 in the MIAA and currently fifth in the conference standings. MWSU split a pair of games against the University of Nebraska-Kearney over the weekend.



Pitt State is batting .259 as a team and scoring 4.1 runs per game. The Gorillas are fielding .955 defensively and the Pitt State pitching staff has a 5.09 ERA.



Sophomore catcher Kala Holder lead Pitt State in batting average (.341), runs scored (32) and on-base percentage (.500). Freshman third baseman Emily Clark is chipping in with a .325 batting average.