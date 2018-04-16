Gorillas Aim for 5th Straight Win

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team will put a modest four-game winning streak on the line when the Gorillas travel to Tahlequah, Okla., Tuesday (Apr. 17) to face Northeastern State University in an MIAA game. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Rousey Field.



The Gorillas enter Tuesday's action 27-13 overall and 19-9 in conference play. Pitt State climbed into third place in the MIAA standings after sweeping a three-game series from Northwest Missouri State University last Thursday and Friday (Apr. 12-13) at Maryville, Mo.



The RiverHawks are 22-16 overall, 13-12 in the MIAA and sixth in the conference standings after sweeping a three-game series from Fort Hays State University at Hays, Kan., Apr. 12-13.



Pitt State is batting .340 as a team and scoring 7.8 runs per game on the season. Defensively, the Gorillas sport a .968 fielding percentage and Pitt State pitchers have compiled a 4.73 team ERA. The Gorillas lead the MIAA in batting average, rank second in the conference in fielding percentage and third in the league in runs per game. Pitt State's pitcher lead the MIAA in opponent batting average (.264) and the Gorillas rank fourth in ERA.



Senior shortstop Colton Pogue (.421) and junior designated hitter/first baseman Reece Garvie (.415) rank second and fourth, respectively, in the MIAA in batting average. Pogue also has scored a league-leading 48 runs, hitting safely in 37 of Pitt State's 40 games. He enjoyed an 18-game hitting streak between Mar. 6 and Apr. 8. Pogue also has a team-leading 13 doubles and he shares the squad's home run lead with eight round trippers. Garvie has smacked 10 doubles and driven in 32 runs.



Senior catcher Josh Whisler (.278 BA) has a team-leading 38 RBIs, ranking seventh in the conference in the category.



On the mound, senior RHP Cody Whiting leads the squad with a 4-0 record in 10 starts. He has a 5.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 51.0 innings of work. Junior LHP Brad Kinsey is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA in five starts for the Gorillas. Senior LHP Cooper Gardner is 6-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 15 relief appearances while senior RHP Cody White (1-0) has a 1.76 ERA and nine saves in 13 appearances.