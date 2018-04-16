Quantcast

Gorillas Aim for 5th Straight Win - KOAM TV 7

Gorillas Aim for 5th Straight Win

Updated:

RELEASE FROM PITTSBURG STATE 

PITTSBURG — The Pittsburg State University baseball team will put a modest four-game winning streak on the line when the Gorillas travel to Tahlequah, Okla., Tuesday (Apr. 17) to face Northeastern State University in an MIAA game. First pitch is set for 2 p.m. at Rousey Field.

The Gorillas enter Tuesday's action 27-13 overall and 19-9 in conference play. Pitt State climbed into third place in the MIAA standings after sweeping a three-game series from Northwest Missouri State University last Thursday and Friday (Apr. 12-13) at Maryville, Mo.

The RiverHawks are 22-16 overall, 13-12 in the MIAA and sixth in the conference standings after sweeping a three-game series from Fort Hays State University at Hays, Kan., Apr. 12-13.

Pitt State is batting .340 as a team and scoring 7.8 runs per game on the season. Defensively, the Gorillas sport a .968 fielding percentage and Pitt State pitchers have compiled a 4.73 team ERA. The Gorillas lead the MIAA in batting average, rank second in the conference in fielding percentage and third in the league in runs per game. Pitt State's pitcher lead the MIAA in opponent batting average (.264) and the Gorillas rank fourth in ERA.

Senior shortstop Colton Pogue (.421) and junior designated hitter/first baseman Reece Garvie (.415) rank second and fourth, respectively, in the MIAA in batting average. Pogue also has scored a league-leading 48 runs, hitting safely in 37 of Pitt State's 40 games. He enjoyed an 18-game hitting streak between Mar. 6 and Apr. 8. Pogue also has a team-leading 13 doubles and he shares the squad's home run lead with eight round trippers. Garvie has smacked 10 doubles and driven in 32 runs.

Senior catcher Josh Whisler (.278 BA) has a team-leading 38 RBIs, ranking seventh in the conference in the category.

On the mound, senior RHP Cody Whiting leads the squad with a 4-0 record in 10 starts. He has a 5.47 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 51.0 innings of work. Junior LHP Brad Kinsey is 3-0 with a 3.96 ERA in five starts for the Gorillas. Senior LHP Cooper Gardner is 6-1 with a 2.15 ERA in 15 relief appearances while senior RHP Cody White (1-0) has a 1.76 ERA and nine saves in 13 appearances.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Eight Gunshots Fired at Joplin Home With Children

    Eight Gunshots Fired at Joplin Home With Children

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:35 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:35:52 GMT

    "We don't know why this house was targeted or not targeted."

    More >>

    "We don't know why this house was targeted or not targeted."

    More >>

  • Update On 7-Year-Old Hit By A Foul Ball at Joe Becker

    Update On 7-Year-Old Hit By A Foul Ball at Joe Becker

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:24 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:24:40 GMT
    Prayers 4 DawsonPrayers 4 Dawson

    Doctors say Dawson will survive and continues to recover after brain surgery. Dawson, 7-years-old, was at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin with his family when he was hit hard in the eye by a foul ball on Friday night (April 14). He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

    More >>

    Doctors say Dawson will survive and continues to recover after brain surgery. Dawson, 7-years-old, was at a Missouri Southern State University baseball game at Joe Becker Stadium in Joplin with his family when he was hit hard in the eye by a foul ball on Friday night (April 14). He was taken to a local hospital and then transported to Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.

    More >>

  • KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-16

    KOAM MORNING NEWS TO KNOW 4-16

    Monday, April 16 2018 11:47 AM EDT2018-04-16 15:47:09 GMT
    OKLAHOMA SHOOTING DEATH Authorities identify the victim of a possible homicide in northeast Oklahoma.  The victim is 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.  Preliminary results from the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office point to a gunshot wound to the sternum as the cause of death.  No arrests have been made at this time. CATHOLIC CHARITIES WALK The PSU Newman Club hosted its annual walk for Catholic Charities in Southeast Kansas" on Saturday.  Donations made by ...More >>
    OKLAHOMA SHOOTING DEATH Authorities identify the victim of a possible homicide in northeast Oklahoma.  The victim is 52-year old Miles Rentfrow.  Preliminary results from the Oklahoma Medical Examiners Office point to a gunshot wound to the sternum as the cause of death.  No arrests have been made at this time. CATHOLIC CHARITIES WALK The PSU Newman Club hosted its annual walk for Catholic Charities in Southeast Kansas" on Saturday.  Donations made by ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly

News

Morning News

Weather

KOAM

KOAM - Licensed to Pittsburg, Kansas
Send tips, ideas and press releases to: tips@koamtv.com
Send newsroom questions or comments to: comments@koamtv.com
Phone: (417) 624-0233 or (620) 231-0400
Web comments or questions: webmaster@koamtv.com
Newsroom Fax: (417) 624-3158

Powered by WorldNow All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KOAM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.