Girard Sweeps Baxter Springs, Moves to 10-0

Community members gather for a workshop designed to fight against teen suicide. The Central Christian Center hosted the event in light of the unusually high number teen suicides that has hit the Joplin area. The workshop featured a panel of psychology and education experts who addressed how parents could help prevent their children from taking their own lives. One of the key points of the event was the need for mothers and fathers to engage in an open relationship with their...

